Angelina Jolie's ex-husband talks about their ‘civilised' breakup

Billy Bob Thornton speaks up about his love life with Angelina Jolie

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 19, 2025

Billy Bob Thornton admits his brief marriage to Angelina Jolie was ‘fun time together.

The ‘Landman’ actor admits in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that he is still close friends with Jolie.

Thornton is currently married to sixth wife Connie Angland for over 20 years. He was married to Jolie from 2000-2003.

"So," he told the outlet, "I found the right spot to be. The other times I got married were just like, you had a little too much to drink one night and somebody said, 'We should get married.' You go, 'Yeah, okay.' I always tell people, at least I was trying."

"That was one of the greatest times of my life," said Thornton as she spoke of Jolie. "She and I are still very, very close friends. And that was the one that ended up being a really civilized breakup. We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different."

"When we met, I was the more famous one," he said. "And then when we got together, for some reason, the people and the media are very interested in celebrity couples, that seems to be a very popular thing. So it was weird. We couldn’t go anywhere. I mean, we did, and then of course we had times when we would say things that became sound bites or whatever."

