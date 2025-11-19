 
Teyana Taylor's reaction to 'Grammy' nomination laid bare

Teyana Taylor revealed an emotional yet hilarious anecdote about the moment she first heard of her 'Grammy' nomination

November 19, 2025

Teyana Taylor has shared the unforgettable moment she found out she was nominated for a Grammy.

As fans know, Taylor's 2025 album Escape Room earned a nomination for Best R&B Album, placing her alongside GIVĒON, Coco Jones, Ledisi and Leon Thomas.

Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine at the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles, Taylor reflected on discovering the news in the middle of her skincare routine. 

In the posted clip, she can be seen reacting as a clear mask dries on her face.

"I got a mask on so I can't move my face," she said after learning about her nomination.

Elsewhere in the clip, Taylor celebrated the news by jumping on a couch and praying with her family over FaceTime.

"I was so excited but also so excited for the wonders that that face mask was doing, you know what I'm saying?" the All's Fair star joked to the outlet.

She continued, "But then my Nana started praying, and literally I cried my whole mask off."

Before conclusion, she stated, "It was so amazing, so beautiful, the best way to find out."

