Ariana Grande talks stepping away from music: 'One last hurrah'

Photo: Ariana Grande confirms stepping back from music for indefinite period of time

Ariana Grande has made a shocking confession about her musical career.

Recently, the Wicked: For Good star made an appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, where she reflected on what the next decade of her life could look like.

"I think the last 10 to 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up," Grande, 32, said.

She even addressed her future plans and hinted that she may be slowing down after her next run of shows.

"I don't want to say any definitive things. I do know that I'm very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time," she said of her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Nontheless, Grande emphasized that she plans to give this tour everything she has.

"It's going to be beautiful and I'm so grateful that — I think that's why I'm doing it because I'm like, 'One last hurrah.' For now," she said.