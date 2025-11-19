 
Geo News

Ariana Grande talks stepping away from music: 'One last hurrah'

Ariana Grande has shocked musical fans with latest announcement

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 19, 2025

Photo: Ariana Grande confirms stepping back from music for indefinite period of time
Photo: Ariana Grande confirms stepping back from music for indefinite period of time

Ariana Grande has made a shocking confession about her musical career.

Recently, the Wicked: For Good star made an appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, where she reflected on what the next decade of her life could look like.

"I think the last 10 to 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up," Grande, 32, said.

She even addressed her future plans and hinted that she may be slowing down after her next run of shows.

"I don't want to say any definitive things. I do know that I'm very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time," she said of her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Nontheless, Grande emphasized that she plans to give this tour everything she has.

"It's going to be beautiful and I'm so grateful that — I think that's why I'm doing it because I'm like, 'One last hurrah.' For now," she said.

More From Entertainment

Teyana Taylor's reaction to 'Grammy' nomination laid bare
Teyana Taylor's reaction to 'Grammy' nomination laid bare
Adam Sandler weighs in on rare bond with Jennifer Aniston
Adam Sandler weighs in on rare bond with Jennifer Aniston
Margaret Colin recalls bumping into Blake Lively after years
Margaret Colin recalls bumping into Blake Lively after years
Austin Butler vows to be a ‘better husband' after Kaia Gerber split
Austin Butler vows to be a ‘better husband' after Kaia Gerber split
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott reveals intense pregnancy workout routine
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott reveals intense pregnancy workout routine
Narnia gets strong criticism ahead of release
Narnia gets strong criticism ahead of release
Mila Kunis explains her one movie a year rule
Mila Kunis explains her one movie a year rule
Jeremy Allen White admits he doesn't recognize his own name
Jeremy Allen White admits he doesn't recognize his own name
'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo reveals painful final encounter with her father
'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo reveals painful final encounter with her father