Leon Thomas reacts hilariously to fight during his concert

Leon Thomas cracks light-hearted joke over banter during concert

Leon Thomas reacted rather hilariously to a fight breaking out at one of his shows.

During a concert at The Fillmore in Maryland, a fan video went viral on TikTok that showcased a physical altercation breaking out in the crowd.

In the video, two individuals can be seen fighting in the crowd over which the uploader wrote:

"if you were at leon thomas in dc and have the lore or better footage we need it.”

"i need on the ground journalism !!!!!!!!!" they captioned the post.

To share his thoughts, the 32-year-old Grammy nominated artist took to the comments section to share his thoughts.

"I got no songs that warrant this," he light-heartedly wrote.

Thomas then shared the TikTok video in a standalone post on X, formerly Twitter, and captioned the tweet, "I don’t got one song for yall to be doing this to," he wrote.

In November 2024, Thomas opened up about why there's a "science" to creating great music.

"The most interesting part of that science [of writing] is that you don't have to play by the rules of what everybody else is doing," he said at that time, adding, "You can stand on your own two feet and dare to be different."

Leon Thomas is currently on his Mutts Don’t Heel Tour and is set to perform across the U.S. and Canada in cities including Philadelphia, Brooklyn, N.Y., Detroit, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and more.

After a brief break, he'll perform shows across the U.K., Europe and Australia beginning in March 2026.