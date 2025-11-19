Keith Urban causes outrage among Chappell Roan fans with 'Pink Pony Club' cover

Keith Urban performs ‘Pink Pony Club' causing outrage among Chappell Roan fans

Keith Urban performed Pink Pony Club at an event held at Mar-a-Lago, and Chappell Roan fans are reacting rather negatively.

Nicole Kidman’s ex-husband was a musical guest at a private party hosted by billionaire Anthony Pratt and was attended by Donald Trump.

The Australian businessman and the US president have a history, with the former donating $10 million to the latter’s 2024 election campaign.

According to Axios, Pratt also promised to invest $5 billion to support Trump’s “call to reindustrialize” the US earlier this year.

According to a video posted by an Instagram user and attendee @tali.florida, Urban performed covers of Bob Marley’s Is This Love and Roan’s Pink Pony Club.

The backlash towards the country musician was instant with many of Roan’s fans pointing out the irony of Urban singing the queer anthem at a conservative event, and in front of the US president, who’s notorious for targeting the LGBTQIA+ community.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “The concept of Keith Urban (an Australian) performing Chappell Roan (a liberal American) ‘s song at a CONSERVATIVE EVENT…. these people’s brains are worms.”

Another person felt the same and wrote, “Performing a Chappell Roan song in that environment feels like actual blasphemy.”

It is pertinent to mention that Keith Urban has always been a fan of the track, Pink Pony Club and the inclusive message Chappell Roan delivers through it.

During an April appearance on the Canadian web series Intimate and Interactive, the 58-year-old described the synth-pop track as “a great song“ that almost made him cry.



