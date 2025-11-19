 
Geo News

Kate Winslet recalls first ‘funny' meeting with King Charles

Kate Winslet, meanwhile, shares a cordial relationship with King Charles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 19, 2025

Kate Winslet recalls first ‘funny’ meeting with King Charles 

In 1996, Kate Winslet met King Charles III for the first time at the Sense and Sensibility premiere in London.

Her meeting, however, became a funny affair, the actress recalls. "The first time I met him. Oh my goodness. He had come to support the royal premiere of Sense and Sensibility when I was 20," she tells Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Titanic star continues, "I sort of hadn't realized we were really going to meet him. So I forgot about the fact that I really was wearing a kind of transparent lace outfit.”

"And thank God I'd worn a coat because as he's making his way towards me, I'm like, ‘***p***! ***p***! ***p***! Oh, my God.' And then someone just went, ‘Coat!' and [I covered myself] and went, ‘Your Majesty,'" the actress notes. 

After this slightly embarrassing meeting, Kate now has a good relationship with the King. In his educational charity, King Foundation, she serves as the ambassador. 

 He is "really an extraordinary man," noting, "He's very, very kind and extremely empathetic and very, very generous." 

It is worth noting that Kate and the monarch were last seen together last June during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St. James's Palace.

More From Royals

King Charles sought solace in Balmoral Castle when given taste of his own medicine
King Charles sought solace in Balmoral Castle when given taste of his own medicine
Andrew infuriates King Charles yet again
Andrew infuriates King Charles yet again
Prince Harry steps in to ensure Eugenie isn't hurt by Andrew's actions
Prince Harry steps in to ensure Eugenie isn't hurt by Andrew's actions
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice urged to severe ties with Sarah, Andrew to 'flourish in royal family'
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice urged to severe ties with Sarah, Andrew to 'flourish in royal family'
Princess Eugenie's emotional health takes a hit due to mom Fergie's public grilling
Princess Eugenie's emotional health takes a hit due to mom Fergie's public grilling
King Charles celebrates green initiative called the Coronation Food Project
King Charles celebrates green initiative called the Coronation Food Project
Prince Harry blames Meghan Markle for career setbacks after US move
Prince Harry blames Meghan Markle for career setbacks after US move
Prince Harry makes big announcement amid row with palace
Prince Harry makes big announcement amid row with palace
Harry, Meghan urging Princess Eugenie to turn her back on royal family
Harry, Meghan urging Princess Eugenie to turn her back on royal family