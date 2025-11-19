Kate Winslet recalls first ‘funny’ meeting with King Charles

In 1996, Kate Winslet met King Charles III for the first time at the Sense and Sensibility premiere in London.



Her meeting, however, became a funny affair, the actress recalls. "The first time I met him. Oh my goodness. He had come to support the royal premiere of Sense and Sensibility when I was 20," she tells Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Titanic star continues, "I sort of hadn't realized we were really going to meet him. So I forgot about the fact that I really was wearing a kind of transparent lace outfit.”

"And thank God I'd worn a coat because as he's making his way towards me, I'm like, ‘***p***! ***p***! ***p***! Oh, my God.' And then someone just went, ‘Coat!' and [I covered myself] and went, ‘Your Majesty,'" the actress notes.

After this slightly embarrassing meeting, Kate now has a good relationship with the King. In his educational charity, King Foundation, she serves as the ambassador.

He is "really an extraordinary man," noting, "He's very, very kind and extremely empathetic and very, very generous."

It is worth noting that Kate and the monarch were last seen together last June during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St. James's Palace.