Inside Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee Furness' progress toward amicable dynamic

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness got divorced after 27 years of marriage

Maryam Nasir
November 19, 2025

Hugh Jackman, Deborra Lee Furness talking again after divorce?

Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, have moved on from the contentious phase of their divorce to a phase of "emotional closure."

"They have been slowly rebuilding communication the last couple months," an insider told Us Weekly. "It was so difficult when they were dealing with business stuff. It was tense. Now it has shifted toward more emotional closure."

Jackman, 57, and Furness, 69, have even "talked and met on a few occasions to talk about unresolved issues."

The "groundwork began after they wrapped legal filings, and that was helpful so they could have a meaningful dialogue to figure out a way to move forward," the insider explained. "The recent progress is the most substantial in a positive direction since the split."

The couple separated after Hugh reportedly began an affair with his Music Man costar Sutton Foster, who’s now his girlfriend.

They announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. They share son Oscar, 25, and daughter Ava, 20.

"The situation was hard for both of them," the source added. "Lawyers were telling them not to speak, so there was distance. [Furness] really wanted clarity and accountability, and it wasn’t about the money."

However, the duo later ignored their lawyers’ advice and began talking to reach an amicable dynamic.

"[Hugh and Furness have] gone through ups and downs, have been together for so long and have gone through so much that they want to find a way to fix it moving forward. Not just because he misses her in his life but also for the kids," the mole added. 

