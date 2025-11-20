Major figure arrives on 'Harry Potter' series set for first time

J.K. Rowling visits 'Harry Potter' series set for first time

As the Harry Potter series is under production, J.K. Rowling visited the set for the first time.



Upon her arrival, insiders tell Deadline that the author checked in on the work on the show at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

Without naming, the report notes that a person attached to the series joked that Rowling’s appearance was like a royal visit.

This is because senior production members set aside their work to welcome her.

Rowling, meanwhile, plays a key role in the show. Besides serving as an executive producer, she has also made writing and casting decisions on the show.

"I worked closely with the extremely talented writers on Harry Potter," she said earlier. "I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD."

In other news, Daniel Radcliffe shares that he had written a letter to Dominic McLaughlin, who is playing Harry Potter in the new show.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, he shares, "I wrote to Dominic. I sent him a letter, and he sent me a very sweet note back.”

The star continues, "I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did. I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.'"

"I just see these pictures of him and the other kids, and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young," Daniel gushes about the young cast.

“I just look at them and say, 'Oh, it's crazy I was doing that at that age.' But it's also incredibly sweet, and I hope they're having a great time."

The Harry Potter series is expected to arrive in 2027.