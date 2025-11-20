Deborra Lee Furness was misunderstood post Hugh Jackman divorce?

Photo: Deborra Lee Furness finally finds 'peace' post Hugh Jackman divorce: Source

Deborra Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman have reportedly moved toward a place of emotional closure following their highly publicized split.

As per the latest report from Us Weekly, the former couple has finally made “peace” with their situation.

Furness, however, was deeply shaken when she and Jackman announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Speaking to DailyMail, the Stories of Lost Souls actress opened up about her emotional state for the first time since filing for divorce.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” the Hollywood star began.

“However I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” she continued.

“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.

“Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.

“It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom,” the 69-year-old added.

At that time, it was established that Furness held bad blood towards her former husband.

However, now according to an insider, Furness was “alluding to” Jackman’s alleged affair in her remarks, per the latest report of Us Weekly. The exes officially finalized their divorce in June.

“The situation was hard for both of them,” the source explained.

“Lawyers were telling them not to speak, so there was distance. [Furness] really wanted clarity and accountability, and it wasn’t about the money.”

Ultimately, the insider added, it was only “a matter of time” before Jackman and Furness made peace.