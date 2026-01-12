Bradley Cooper opens how 'The Hangover' changed his career trajectory

'The Hangover' features Bradley Cooper with Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms

Bradley cooper has finally spoken about the turning point of his career.

The 51-year-old actor, who is known for films like A Star is Born, The A-Team, Silver Playbook and Guardians of the Galaxy, has been promoting his newly directed film, Is This Thing On?

While promoting the film, he was specifically asked how The Hangover franchise changed the trajectory of his career.

Bradley confessed that before he got the role of Phil in Todd Phillips’ movies, he was about to quit acting.

He told in an with BAFTA, “I wasn’t getting any roles that were substantial. I met with Tod Phillips six months before, I met him in the fall for The Hangover and then it was gone.

Cooper further revealed that they already had a cast for the project, but the budget was too high, “they said if you make it with a smaller budget we’ll do the movie.”

He then recalled receiving a surprising email from Phillips after months. At the time, Bradley was doing a play in Williamstown called The Understudy.

Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend opened that Todd called emailed him saying, “Let’s do this b******. I as like is this a joke? Then I went from there and then we started shooting.”

Cooper also believes that he would never have bagged the role for Limitless without The Hangover.

“I never would have gotten Limitless if I wasn’t part of The Hangover. That changed everything”, he admitted.

The 2009 film featured Bradley along with Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, and Ken Jeong.