 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson no more finds Andrew ‘attractive,' says expert

Sarah Ferguson has permanently disowned Andrew

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 20, 2025

Sarah Ferguson no more finds Andrew ‘attractive, says expert
Sarah Ferguson no more finds Andrew ‘attractive,' says expert 

Sarah Ferguson wants nothing to do with her estranged ex-husband, Andrew.

After the former couple has been ordered to leave The Royal Lodge in Windsor and spend the rest of their lives in exile, it is revealed that Fergie has stranded Andrew to find her own path.

Royal author Andrew Lownie told the Express: "Fergie's abandoned him, he's lost his attraction, now he's no longer in Royal Lodge and a Prince. And she's gonna do her own thing. She's kind of gonna it's a bit like Meghan and Harry, lots and lots of parallels there.

He added: “So I don't know where she goes. She may go to Switzerland, I think she may, you know, could go quietly somewhere in London, keep low for a while, but I think she'll be back."

“There is a contract between the people and the monarchy,” the author said. “They get respect when they serve us well. When they behave in ways seen as self-serving, they’re in trouble.”

More From Royals

Meghan Markle vouches ‘no on in the world' loves her like Prince Harry
Meghan Markle vouches ‘no on in the world' loves her like Prince Harry
Prince William showed signs of ‘ousting' Andrew at key moment
Prince William showed signs of ‘ousting' Andrew at key moment
Meghan Markle presses on ‘connecting' with people in new show
Meghan Markle presses on ‘connecting' with people in new show
Sarah Ferugson's daughters refuse to hesitate: ‘Will cut mom and dad off'
Sarah Ferugson's daughters refuse to hesitate: ‘Will cut mom and dad off'
Kate Middleton's new video receives strong response
Kate Middleton's new video receives strong response
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Cabinet office response raises eyebrows
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Cabinet office response raises eyebrows
Kensington Palace shares unique perspective on Windsor Castle ceremony featuring William
Kensington Palace shares unique perspective on Windsor Castle ceremony featuring William
Palace shares 'extraordinary' results achieved by King Charles' project
Palace shares 'extraordinary' results achieved by King Charles' project
King Charles pauses for selfie during London engagement
King Charles pauses for selfie during London engagement