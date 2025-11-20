Sarah Ferguson no more finds Andrew ‘attractive,' says expert

Sarah Ferguson wants nothing to do with her estranged ex-husband, Andrew.

After the former couple has been ordered to leave The Royal Lodge in Windsor and spend the rest of their lives in exile, it is revealed that Fergie has stranded Andrew to find her own path.

Royal author Andrew Lownie told the Express: "Fergie's abandoned him, he's lost his attraction, now he's no longer in Royal Lodge and a Prince. And she's gonna do her own thing. She's kind of gonna it's a bit like Meghan and Harry, lots and lots of parallels there.

He added: “So I don't know where she goes. She may go to Switzerland, I think she may, you know, could go quietly somewhere in London, keep low for a while, but I think she'll be back."

“There is a contract between the people and the monarchy,” the author said. “They get respect when they serve us well. When they behave in ways seen as self-serving, they’re in trouble.”