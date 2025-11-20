 
Andrew has ‘annoyed' Prince William with carelessness

Andrew is making Prince William worried due to his antics

Eleen Bukhari
November 20, 2025

Andrew is called out for ticking off Prince William with his latest photo op.

The Prince of Wales would be upset as his estranged uncle, preparing for an exile, is spotted around Windsor on a royal horse.

"It's really not a good look. The King won't be happy that his brother has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which after all is funded by the taxpayer", a royal source told the Daily Mail.

They added that Waleses would be ‘annoyed,” referring to William and Kate Middleton.

The insider noted: "That move to Sandringham can't come soon enough to get him away from Windsor.”

This comes as a Royal insider sheds light on his post-exile life: "You’d think he’d slink off with his tail between his legs, but no, he’s still wants to be the man of the manor and is insisting on being waited on hand and foot at a great cost to the King’s own personal coffers."

They added: "For now, life is still going on pretty much as normal for Andrew, at least when it comes to his daily luxuries, and the excess is sickening."

Sarah Ferugson's daughters refuse to hesitate: ‘Will cut mom and dad off'
Kate Middleton's new video receives strong response
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Cabinet office response raises eyebrows
Kensington Palace shares unique perspective on Windsor Castle ceremony featuring William
Palace shares 'extraordinary' results achieved by King Charles' project
King Charles pauses for selfie during London engagement
Kensington Palace shares delightful news about Prince William's visit to North Wales
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage starts to crack: 'There's trouble in paradise'
Meghan's ties to Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian unaffected despite photos fiasco
