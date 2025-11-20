 
Geo News

Prince William showed signs of ‘ousting' Andrew at key moment

Prince William showcased his true intentions for Andrew at an event

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 20, 2025

Prince William showed signs of ‘ousting Andrew at key moment
Prince William showed signs of ‘ousting' Andrew at key moment 

Prince William subtly showed his intentions towards Andrew in one of their final public appearances.

The Prince of Wales and the future King was visibly irritated by his estranged uncle at the funeral of Duchess of Kent, earlier this year.

Quoting Daily Mail's Royal Editor, Rebecca English, Royal expert Richard Eden notes shocking moment between the two.

Speaking on Daily Mail Royals' YouTube channel, he said: "Her jaw dropped when Andrew attempted to make conversation with William on the steps of Westminster Cathedral."

Eden continued: "This frosty exchange made headlines, but to me, this was the precise moment we saw William's intention to oust Andrew in the coming weeks.”

“After the funeral, Andrew could be seen muttering a few words to William, who appears to decline to engage in the conversation and only gives a brief nod in response,” he noted.


More From Royals

Kensington Palace shares unique perspective on Windsor Castle ceremony featuring William
Kensington Palace shares unique perspective on Windsor Castle ceremony featuring William
Palace shares 'extraordinary' results achieved by King Charles' project
Palace shares 'extraordinary' results achieved by King Charles' project
King Charles pauses for selfie during London engagement
King Charles pauses for selfie during London engagement
Kensington Palace shares delightful news about Prince William's visit to North Wales
Kensington Palace shares delightful news about Prince William's visit to North Wales
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage starts to crack: 'There's trouble in paradise'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage starts to crack: 'There's trouble in paradise'
Meghan's ties to Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian unaffected despite photos fiasco
Meghan's ties to Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian unaffected despite photos fiasco
Kate Winslet recalls first ‘funny' meeting with King Charles video
Kate Winslet recalls first ‘funny' meeting with King Charles
Princess Eugenie gets asked to leave the royal bubble aside?
Princess Eugenie gets asked to leave the royal bubble aside?
King Charles sought solace in Balmoral Castle when given taste of his own medicine
King Charles sought solace in Balmoral Castle when given taste of his own medicine