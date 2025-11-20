Prince William showed signs of ‘ousting' Andrew at key moment

Prince William subtly showed his intentions towards Andrew in one of their final public appearances.

The Prince of Wales and the future King was visibly irritated by his estranged uncle at the funeral of Duchess of Kent, earlier this year.

Quoting Daily Mail's Royal Editor, Rebecca English, Royal expert Richard Eden notes shocking moment between the two.

Speaking on Daily Mail Royals' YouTube channel, he said: "Her jaw dropped when Andrew attempted to make conversation with William on the steps of Westminster Cathedral."

Eden continued: "This frosty exchange made headlines, but to me, this was the precise moment we saw William's intention to oust Andrew in the coming weeks.”

“After the funeral, Andrew could be seen muttering a few words to William, who appears to decline to engage in the conversation and only gives a brief nod in response,” he noted.



