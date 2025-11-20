Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift is 'so magical' months after engagement

Travis Kelce is celebrating his fiancee Taylor Swift during a confessional.

The NFL star sat in for the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce, and announced that their episode featuring Taylor Swift is named one of the top episodes of 2025 by Apple.

Travis then went on to praise Swift, noting that the has been "so magical" in increasing their views.

This comes as Taylor Swift announced that she’s releasing an Eras Tour docuseries on December 12 on Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate the historic tour.

The songstress took to Instagram to announce the six-part docuseries, which will share behind-the-scenes footage with fans.

She wrote in the caption: "Honestly can’t think of a better way to celebrate my (almost) birthday than to relive the Eras Tour with you! This time we’re going backstage. The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, streams on @disneyplus beginning Dec 12."

The documentary will also share some insight into the start of her love story with now-fiancé Travis Kelce, who began dating her during the tour in mid 2023.