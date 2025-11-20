Meghan Markle vouches ‘no on in the world' loves her like Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is expressing what attracted her towards Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has appeared on the December cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, says that nobody loves her like her husband.

“You have someone who just has this childlike wonder and playfulness,” she says of the prince.

“I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me. That’s translated into every part of our life. Even in business, I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative.”

“He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t,”

Meghan then declares: “No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back.”