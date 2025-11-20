 
Geo News

Meghan Markle talks about ‘losing authenticity' and ‘strengthening boundaries'

Meghan Markle is opening up about her priority in life and work

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 20, 2025

Meghan Markle admits her time with the Royal Family made her strengthen her boundaries.

The Duchess of Sussex, who appeared on the December cover of Harper’s Bazaar, reveals that she did a lot of growing up to understand her limits.

Meghan admits, “I think my boundaries became stronger once I came into the public eye in this very… I could think of any adjective to fill the blank. And it would probably work. You find different ways to protect yourself, whether that’s self-preservation or it’s just growing up.”

The Duchess then went on to talk about finding the right balance between work and life.

“I love being able to do both,” Meghan says, “to play in the sandbox with my kids and to play in the front row at a show. I think the moment that you start making all of your personal decisions based on external judgment, then you lose your authenticity.”

More From Royals

Sarah Ferugson's daughters refuse to hesitate: ‘Will cut mom and dad off'
Sarah Ferugson's daughters refuse to hesitate: ‘Will cut mom and dad off'
Kate Middleton's new video receives strong response
Kate Middleton's new video receives strong response
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Cabinet office response raises eyebrows
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Cabinet office response raises eyebrows
Kensington Palace shares unique perspective on Windsor Castle ceremony featuring William
Kensington Palace shares unique perspective on Windsor Castle ceremony featuring William
Palace shares 'extraordinary' results achieved by King Charles' project
Palace shares 'extraordinary' results achieved by King Charles' project
King Charles pauses for selfie during London engagement
King Charles pauses for selfie during London engagement
Kensington Palace shares delightful news about Prince William's visit to North Wales
Kensington Palace shares delightful news about Prince William's visit to North Wales
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage starts to crack: 'There's trouble in paradise'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage starts to crack: 'There's trouble in paradise'
Meghan's ties to Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian unaffected despite photos fiasco
Meghan's ties to Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian unaffected despite photos fiasco