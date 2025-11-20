Meghan Markle talks about ‘losing authenticity' and ‘strengthening boundaries'

Meghan Markle admits her time with the Royal Family made her strengthen her boundaries.



The Duchess of Sussex, who appeared on the December cover of Harper’s Bazaar, reveals that she did a lot of growing up to understand her limits.

Meghan admits, “I think my boundaries became stronger once I came into the public eye in this very… I could think of any adjective to fill the blank. And it would probably work. You find different ways to protect yourself, whether that’s self-preservation or it’s just growing up.”

The Duchess then went on to talk about finding the right balance between work and life.

“I love being able to do both,” Meghan says, “to play in the sandbox with my kids and to play in the front row at a show. I think the moment that you start making all of your personal decisions based on external judgment, then you lose your authenticity.”