Meghan Markle gushes over Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet: ‘They're fearless'

Meghan Markle is opening up about the virtues of being a mother in her latest confession.



Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for their December cover story, the Duchess of Sussex admitted that her children are constantly learning on the go.

“I’m a mom with kids at that age where they are constantly learning something new,” she told the magazine.

“I watch them face things that feel completely insurmountable every day. But you can remember and say, ‘I know it seems really hard right now, but trust me, that’s going to come so easily soon,’” Meghan says.

Meghan shares Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, with husband Prince Harry.

Speaking about her wish for the kids, Meghan adds: “I hope they see the value of being brave. They saw it when the jam was just a pot on the stove, bubbling. When you’re young, I think you are a little bit more fearless. As we get older, we lose some of that.”