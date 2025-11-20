 
Geo News

Meghan Markle gushes over Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet: ‘They're fearless'

Meghan Markle talks about the importance teaching her kids to be brave

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 20, 2025

Meghan Markle is opening up about the virtues of being a mother in her latest confession.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for their December cover story, the Duchess of Sussex admitted that her children are constantly learning on the go.

“I’m a mom with kids at that age where they are constantly learning something new,” she told the magazine.

“I watch them face things that feel completely insurmountable every day. But you can remember and say, ‘I know it seems really hard right now, but trust me, that’s going to come so easily soon,’” Meghan says.

Meghan shares Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, with husband Prince Harry.

Speaking about her wish for the kids, Meghan adds: “I hope they see the value of being brave. They saw it when the jam was just a pot on the stove, bubbling. When you’re young, I think you are a little bit more fearless. As we get older, we lose some of that.”

More From Royals

Prince William showed signs of ‘ousting' Andrew at key moment
Prince William showed signs of ‘ousting' Andrew at key moment
Meghan Markle presses on ‘connecting' with people in new show
Meghan Markle presses on ‘connecting' with people in new show
Sarah Ferugson's daughters refuse to hesitate: ‘Will cut mom and dad off'
Sarah Ferugson's daughters refuse to hesitate: ‘Will cut mom and dad off'
Kate Middleton's new video receives strong response
Kate Middleton's new video receives strong response
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Cabinet office response raises eyebrows
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Cabinet office response raises eyebrows
Kensington Palace shares unique perspective on Windsor Castle ceremony featuring William
Kensington Palace shares unique perspective on Windsor Castle ceremony featuring William
Palace shares 'extraordinary' results achieved by King Charles' project
Palace shares 'extraordinary' results achieved by King Charles' project
King Charles pauses for selfie during London engagement
King Charles pauses for selfie during London engagement
Kensington Palace shares delightful news about Prince William's visit to North Wales
Kensington Palace shares delightful news about Prince William's visit to North Wales