Meghan Markle talks ‘As Ever' mistakes: ‘No fun in being perfect'

Meghan Markle wants to give herself margin of error as she works on lifestyle brand

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 20, 2025

Meghan Markle is opening up about making mistakes as she creates her own lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex, who sat with Harper’s Bazaar on their latest cover for December, spoke about little setbacks as she works on ‘As Ever.’

“I can give myself the same grace as a founder,” she notes. “There’s no such thing as perfect. I, too, get to make mistakes... There’s also not a lot of fun in trying to be perfect. So why try to do that if you want to have fun?”

“My office is right by the kitchen, and I love that I can work from home. It’s a great luxury,” she added, before noting how her kids fill up a large part of her day.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

