Drake likes negative comment about ex Serena Williams

Drake appears to approve jab at Serena Williams

Drake has drawn attention on social media after liking a comment aimed at ex Serena Williams.

The rapper, 39, posted tennis-themed photos with Sexyy Red on November 17, captioned, “I said tennis lesson she said where’s the bracelet or the necklace.”

Under the post, one user commented, “Serena Williams upgrade,” accompanied by two fire emojis. Drake appeared to approve by liking the comment, which led another user to call him “messy for liking” it.

The interaction comes months after Williams, 44, told Time her cameo in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show was “absolutely not” a dig at Drake.

Williams was spotted dancing during Lamar’s performance of Not Like Us, a song widely interpreted as a diss track aimed at the rapper.

She insisted her appearance was a nod to her 2012 London Olympics celebration and added she “would never” mock her ex.

Williams described her relationship with Drake as long-standing and said she has “never had negative feelings towards him.” Drake previously referenced her in his 2013 song Worst Behavior.