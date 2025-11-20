 
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani fuel divorce rumors

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married each other in 2021

Sadaf Naushad
November 20, 2025

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were a no-show at the 2025 Country Music Association Awards.

The news comes despite Shelton being nominated for - and winning - the award for CMA Musical Event of the Year.

Post Malone and Shelton earned the trophy for Pour Me a Drink, an award which is given to the best "collaboration of two or more people" who "performed together, as a unit, on a country single or album."

E! Online reported a source saying that, "Blake and Gwen will be watching the CMAs on their TV this year."

Throughout 2025, there have been rumours that the couple's relationship could be heading for divorce as the first sign came when Shelton released a break-up song in March, titled Hangin' On.

The country duet was described by Shelton as being about "breaking up but still trying to stay together."

This year's 59th annual CMA Awards show was held in Nashville, Tennessee and former CMA award winner and six-time nominee, Lainey Wilson, hosted the star-studded ceremony.

While Shelton and Stefani weren't in attendance, several other stars took to the stage, including Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs.

Shelton and the No Doubt singer, who was previously married to Bush front man Gavin Rossdale, met on the set of The Voice back in 2014 and tied the knot in 2021 at the Purple Irises crooner’s Oklahoma ranch.

