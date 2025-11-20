Lainey Wilson wins big at the 2025 Country Music Awards

Lainey Wilson bags Entertainer of the Year award at the 2025 Country Music Awards

Lainey Wilson has won the coveted Entertainer of the Year gong at this year's Country Music Awards.

The Watermelon Sunshine crooner’s contenders for the award were Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.

Lainey, who hosted the event, was also awarded accolades in the categories of Album of the Year for Whirlwind and Female vocalist of the year. Cody Johnson was named Male vocalist of the year.

"I have the best fans in the world," she gushed on accepting the award. "Love you all, thank you so much."

Ella Langley and Riley Green also scored highly on the night with their song You Look Like You Love Me winning Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Zac Top won New Artist of the Year and accepted his award with a can of Coors beer in his hand. "Here it is," he shrugged, before taking a celebratory sip.

Country music's biggest stars gathered at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to celebrate country music and honour the year's best songs and performances.

The 58th annual CMAs’ audience was treated to performances by the likes of Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Ella Langley and Megan Moroney.