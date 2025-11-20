Emma Thompson takes on ‘executive' role in new comedy

Emma Thompson becomes ‘executive menstrual advisor' for new comedy

Dame Emma Thompson has signed on as an "executive menstrual advisor" for a new comedy short.

The 66-year-old actress is supporting behind Julia Aks and Steve Pinder's upcoming film Jane Austen's Period Drama, which is hoping to be on the Oscars shortlist for live action short and other categories when they're announced next month.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “Steve and Julia asked me to EP ahead of their Oscar campaign.”

“But I tend not to take a producer credit unless I’ve actually done some work,” the Harry Potter star mentioned, adding, "But I think a comic title, such as Executive Menstrual Advisor, is something I’m very happy with.”

Emma quipped, “I realise I’m not going to be remunerated in any way.”

"I’ve had a discussion with my agents about it — they can be very violent under certain circumstances — but no, they’re fine. And I love that title.”

The 13-minute film follows Julia as Miss Estrogenia, an Austen inspired heroine who gets her period during a long-awaited marriage proposal.

Cue a most of comedic misunderstandings with Mr Dickley, as the struggles of women and men are highlighted.

Thompson added: "I’ve never seen anybody deal with it in this way. It’s such a wonderfully, bravely, revolutionarily funny thing to do.”

So far, Jane Austen's Period Drama has earned rave reviews and over 28 awards.

Among them is the Oscar-qualifying jury award for comedy at Aspen Shortsfest, while it was given the highest-rated audience award ever for Cleveland International Film Festival as well.

Julia said Emma's enthusiasm for the project "means the world" as she referenced her Oscar-winning turn in 1995's Sense and Sensibility.

She said: "She's a Jane Austen icon and a Dame, for God's sake!"