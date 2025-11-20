DC Studios announces update on 'Lanterns' release

 
Hassan Sohail
November 20, 2025

'Lanterns' release pushed back to 2026 end

DC Studios' hotly anticipated series, Lanterns, is set to arrive in summer 2026, says HBO and HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys.

The announcement comes during his presentation in New York City, but a specific release date will be shared later.

It's, however, not on par with the studio's heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, who initially eyed a release for the series in early 2026.

Meanwhile, Chris Mundy serves as showrunner and writer, along with Damon Lindelof, who is also executive producing the series with Tom King.

The Green Lantern logline reads, "intergalactic cops Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they are drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery to investigate a murder in the American heartland."

It is worth noting that, before the DC revamp, a series based on the character was in development under creator Greg Berlanti.

