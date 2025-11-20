‘I carried Pakistan in every look:' Roma Riaz drapes national flag, displays love for country

Roma Riaz poses for a photograph drapping Pakistani flag. —Instagram/@romariaz_official

Draping Pakistan’s flag around her shoulders, Roma Riaz — representing Pakistan at the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand — delivered a heartfelt message to her Pakistani fans, after performing in the preliminary competition.

“Shukriya Pakistan, from the deepest part of my heart,” she penned on her Instagram, while talking about her proudest moment, after skin tone criticism earlier this month.

Paying tribute to the country’s cultural diversity, faith, and identity, Miss Universe Pakistan said after stepping off the stage, she felt “like exhaling a prayer,” thanking Pakistanis around the world for their messages, love, and unwavering support throughout her journey.

She emphasised she "carried Pakistan in every look," while using her wardrobe to honour the diversity of the nation.

Her choice of a burkini, she explained, was a deliberate tribute to the culture and majority faith of Pakistan.

Riaz further wrote that she wore a national costume, which celebrated the excellence of Pakistani craftsmanship and displayed a love for Lahore, “with its Sheesh Mahal legacy shining through every mirror, every reflection”.

The evening gown she wore during preliminaries symbolised the pride of Pakistani Christians and other minority communities.

“It wasn’t just fabric, it was faith, identity, and the story of a girl who dared to dream on behalf of millions.”

She expressed gratitude towards people of her country, saying: “...not of perfection, but of the courage it took to show the world the real me, the real us.”

Earlier this month, Raiz had to face skin tone criticism, to which she candidly responded by saying her skin is the same colour as the soil of Pakistan.

In the video, Riaz went on the deep-rooted issue of colourism in many societies, saying: “Colourism has taught us to celebrate fairness and to forget where we come from.”

“But I also represent a new generation of South Asian women who don’t fit into the narrow boxes of what people think we should look like.”