Ariana Grande gets COVID again

Ariana Grande gets COVID after 'Wicked 2' press tour

After a hectic press tour of Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande reveals she has tested positive for COVID.



According to Variety, she shares a snap from her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. The black-and-white photo is captioned, “moments before Covid.”

The announcement coincides with Cynthia Erivo's recent illness and break from the press tour. In solidarity, Ariana also skipped interviews.

Due to her diagnosis, Ariana reportedly opted out of her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Moreover, she will also skip the upcoming Wicked: For Good Q&A session.

It is not the first time Ariana has tested positive for COVID. During the first Wicked shoot, the Grammy winner, along with her co-star Cynthia, contracted the disease.

Meanwhile, Wicked: For Good will arrive in cinemas on Nov. 21. It's expected to rake in up to $180 million in the first weekend of release