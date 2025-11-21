Meghan Markle bare-faced glam secrets spilt by expert

Meghan Markle’s top-notch skincare routine is credited for her flawless appearances.

The Duchess of Sussex, who doesn’t usually rely on makeup as she steps out of her home, is investing in high quality skincare.

According to Laura Porter, Skincare Expert, Facialist, and Founder of FAB Skincare, Meghan has hidden gems in her regimen.

"Meghan Markle has always leaned toward a very natural, fresh-faced aesthetic, and this reflects a wider movement we're seeing in beauty towards skin authenticity over heavy glam," Laura tells the Mirror.

"She's someone who prioritises skin health, which is why she can confidently go bare-faced at events. When the skin barrier is strong, hydrated, and even in tone, you often don't need as much makeup to achieve luminosity."

"It's likely she invests in a high-quality skincare routine which includes gentle exfoliation, pigment correcting serums like vitamin C, and hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or peptides," Laura adds.

The expert added: "Meghan is also known to favour facial massage, which improves circulation and gives that lifted, rested look without make-up.”