Andrew's girls created control room chatter in Palace, says butler

Andrew’s scandalous associations to prostitutes and sexual workers is laid bare in bombshell claims.

The former Duke of York, who has now been banished from Royal duties, misused his high status to sneak in sex workers into Buckingham Palace.

Speaking about Andrew, former Royal butler Paul Burrell notes: "We got a call from the control room. He [Andrew] has got two female guests arriving in a taxi shortly. They said 'You're not to stop the taxi, it's to be directed straight into the quad'."

Paul added that the women wore "very short skirts and very low cut tops". He alleged they "looked like they might have had a drink".

Paul continued: "Then we get a call - 'The females are exiting his apartment'." He added: "You would have thought there was a major security alert. Fifteen police all running full pelt down to the side door to view these two prostitutes.

"There were loads of us packed into the side door area. It's where all the tradesmen come in. But what the idiot in the control room never told us was that Andrew was with them,” he noted.

"This time," Paul claimed, "Andrew has decided to come and not only that he's walked out onto Buckingham Gate with them - which is unheard of - and he's stood out on the side of the road with these two unknown females and stayed there for about 10 minutes until he could wave a taxi down and put them in it and send 'em off,” claims the expert.