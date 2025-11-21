Sarah Ferguson is worried about ‘her girls' amid panic mode

Sarah Ferguson is on the verge of a nervous breakdown days after the world has crumbled upon her.

The former Duchess of York, who has now been asked to vacate the Royal Lodge alongside ex-husband, Andrew, is shook ti her core.

Royal commentator Helena Chard told Fox News: "Her [Fergie's] nerves are frayed. She is shaken to the core by the loss of her royal safety net. She fears further humiliation and worries that the serious allegations will affect her girls' standing."

Meanwhile, Hilary Fordwich, added: "She's described as 'massively on edge' and 'panicking' about her own future. While Sarah and Andrew are currently both still residing in Windsor, they are reportedly sleeping at different ends of the sprawling Royal Lodge. They do get together to discuss their respective uncertain futures.

"While their relationship had long been described as unusually close for divorced exes — cohabiting and supporting one another through public crises as a result of her association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah has been disowned by every charity she supported, and faces an ongoing wave of public outrage,” she noted.