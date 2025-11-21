 
Andrew is given golden chance to redeem himself in Epstein case, says expert

Eleen Bukhari
November 21, 2025

Andrew is told he can redeem himself if he makes the right decisions amid humiliation.

The US government is set to expose late Jeffrey Epstein and all of his associations, including the firmer British Prince.

However, despite the drag down, Andrew can brush the matter under the carpet, according to royal historian Ed Owen

Owens told the i newspaper: "I think that Andrew's quickest road to some kind of public redemption would be to engage with the American authorities and to shed some light on what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein and what he saw behind closed doors.

"I think there is an understanding on his part that he is never going to restore his status but he has an opportunity to put the record straight,” he noted.

