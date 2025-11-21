Prince Harry warned he will be an ‘extra' in Meghan Markle shenanigans

Prince Harry isn’t doing the best job in keeping Meghan Markle under his watch, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex would be upset that Meghan released the trailer of her holiday special episode of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ the same night Prince William and Kate Middleton made an appearance at the Royal Variety Show.

This comes after Harry agreed to share his calendar and Royal Diary with the institution.

Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express: “Meghan’s new trailer for her festive special needed Serena Williams or another famous name to enable it to reach beyond the smiley, cringey world she has created, which isn't likely to go anywhere new. I strongly doubt that Netflix will want more of what she's produced so far in With Love, Meghan, in the New Year. You see this and wonder what is in it for the streaming giant.

“William and Catherine attend the Royal Variety Performance tonight but they will probably find Harry and Meghan's kiss gets more coverage. The timing is execrable and [shows] Harry's reported offer to share diaries hasn't got very far. The trouble is, when Meghan's festive show airs, he may be little more than an extra – he should beware, it may be a sign…!”” he noted