Prince William arrives in Leeds for MND awareness

Prince William is paying a visit to Leeds in order to inaugurated an MND centre.

The Prince of Wales joined Lindsey Burrow as she opens up an all new centre for patients suffering from Motor Neurone Disease.

According to NHS, MND is a ‘progressive and life-shortening condition that damages motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and loss of function.’

William marked this moment by turning to his Instagram page.

He noted: “Joining Lindsey Burrow and Kevin Sinfield in Leeds to open the Rob Burrow Centre for MND.”

“This remarkable centre honours Rob who faced MND with extraordinary courage until his passing last year. Built from his vision and sed courage, this world-leading centre will transform MND care while standing as a lasting tribute to his legacy,” noted the official page.