Kourtney Kardashian questions Kim's timing on law school amid stress

Kim Kardashian defends pursuing law school despite health concerns

Kourtney Kardashian questioned why her sister Kim Kardashian is pursuing law school now instead of waiting until her four children are older.

The concern came up during a conversation on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kim, preparing for a robbery trial in Paris, told Kourtney she recently learned she has a brain aneurysm that doctors believe has been present for years.

She said specialists warned her that stress could cause it to rupture. Kim noted she is studying up to 10 hours a day for the bar exam and dealing with hives from the pressure.

Kourtney responded with worry about Kim’s workload, which includes the bar exam, the Met Ball and the trial all in the same week.

Kim said she has no choice but to stay focused for the sake of her children.

Kourtney then asked why Kim feels the need to pursue law right now. I’m not like shaming or judging or anything," Kourtney candidly said. "But I’m like, ‘I wonder why she feels the need to go to law school and do this.’"

""It’s fine if it’s your passion and whatever, but I’m like, isn’t there a time to do it later once your kids are more grown and they don’t need you as much?" asked Kourtney.

Kim replied that she is only four months away from finishing and sees no reason to stop. She said she has already cut back other projects and is “addicted to studying.”

“Everything else I agree with, and I told Brad I can’t do this other movie. I don’t wanna do another TV show. Stop it all. If I can get out of the movie, just get me out," Kim replied. "But I’m addicted to studying and to finishing this program."

Kim added that she wants her children to see her learning and that she manages to take them to school and be home for dinner daily.

The SKIMS founder added that she wouldn't feel like herself if she weren't learning and trying new things.