Amanda Seyfried's denim comment draws attention in Sydney Sweeney interview

Amanda Seyfried mentions jeans in chat with Sydney Sweeney

Amanda Seyfried has stirred fresh attention toward Sydney Sweeney’s recent denim campaign after a brief moment in a new interview.

During a rapid-fire Vogue interview with her Housemaid costar Sydney Sweeney on November 20, Sweeney was seen asking Seyfried which single item from her closet she would choose.

"Denim. My jeans,” Seyfried, 39, answered. The clip briefly showed her glancing sideways, seemingly toward Sweeney, before cutting away.

The moment drew notice because Sweeney, 28, previously faced criticism over her American Eagle ad and its "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" tagline, with some saying its “great jeans” slogan sounded like a play on “genes.”

Later in the segment, jeans surfaced again as the actors discussed fashion trends they hope stay popular. “Loose jeans, I don’t want skinny jeans,” Sweeney said.

American Eagle defended its campaign shortly after the controversy, saying the slogan was only about denim and Sweeney’s style. In a GQ profile on November 4, Sweeney also admitted that the reaction surprised her and noted that she wears jeans almost every day.

The ad even drew political attention, including praise from former President Donald Trump, which Sweeney later called “surreal.”