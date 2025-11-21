Candace Cameron Bure addresses past clashes with JoJo Siwa and Jodie Sweetin

Candace Cameron Bure addresses her past public conflicts in rare comment

Candace Cameron Bure has finally addressed the controversies she has been involved in over the years, revealing she's found a new way to deal with them.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Stay True podcast, the 49-year-old actress shared that she "usually doesn't fight back in the comments."

“Because nothing really comes from it. I feel like when you fight back in the comments, it becomes defensive. I feel like the more people defend themselves, the less integrity it holds," she continued.

The Full House actress added that a lot of the beefs she's been involved in "were not a feud on my end."

“I let God fight my battles a lot online," said Candace. "I also let the other people who are genuine fans fight my battles for me too."

“Because sometimes they come in, they’re like, ‘She doesn’t do that. That’s not what she meant by that,’” she continued.

The Fuller House star added, “It just takes that self control, that you’re like, ‘God, I just have to let that go because I’m not gonna please everybody, and just help me walk my walk that is honoring and pleasing to you as best as I can. Help me learn and discern.’ That’s the biggest thing.”

Although Candace didn't specifically mention any of her feuds, she has previously had beefs with Jojo Siwa and Jodie Sweetin.