The Weeknd achieves major music milestone

The Weeknd become biggest touring male artist in history

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour is now officially the biggest tour by a male artist in history.

Per a press release from Live Nation, the Canadian pop and R&B singer’s acclaimed tour has grossed over 1billion dollars and counting since it began in 2022.

This now makes the After Hours Til Dawn run the highest-grossing tour in history by a male artist.

The crossing of the 1billion dollar mark over a total of 153 shows and 7.5million tickets includes the sales from his 2026 tour dates, which includes stops in North America, South America, Europe and the UK between April and August.

The following month, he added more dates in Manchester, Copenhagen, Munich, Lille, Barcelona, and Lisbon, as well as an additional Paris date that brings his run at Stade de France to four nights.

A portion of every ticket sold for the 2026 tour will go towards providing underprivileged children with funds for education, as well as food for the global hunger crisis via his partnership with Global Citizen.

To date, he has donated over 8.5million dollars to the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen from the After Hours Til Dawn tour alone.

Earlier this year, Tesfaye said he wanted to retire his Weeknd moniker after overcoming “every challenge” possible under the persona “I feel like it comes with so much,” he told Variety.

“You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all. It becomes this rat race: more accolades, more success, more shows, more albums, more awards and more Number Ones. It never ends until you end it," The Weeknd concluded at that time.