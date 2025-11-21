Harry, Meghan receive shocking news as Kris Jenner considers taking huge step

Kris Jenner feels ‘humiliated’ after Harry and Meghan ask for birthday photos to be deleted

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Kris Jenner furious after requesting that photos of them from her 70th birthday party be removed from social media.

The images, shared by the momager and daughter Kim Kardashian, were part of the content posted on social media from the star-studded bash.

According to insiders, Jenner felt publicly humiliated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex request as she sees it as a sign of their perceived superiority.

“The way Kris sees it, Harry and Meghan have asked for and received her advice and connections,” they told Heat Magazine. “Here she was inviting them past the velvet rope of Oz and she felt like they repayed her by acting as though they are too good to be seen partying with her.”

“Kris, and Kim now have egg on their faces and you better believe they’re fuming,” they added. “Asking for permission to share photos is done as a courtesy but Kris certainly wasn’t expecting anyone to say no – and certainly not Meghan and Harry.”

The insider said that Kris will not let it slide, warning the couple that she will cut the relationship off and “let’s all of her influential friends know.”

“So Harry and Meghan should take note of that,” the insider warned.

They went on to add that the incident has caught Kim and Kris offguard even though they have heard rumours about Harry and Meghan "being tricky and prone to diva behaviour."

"It’s a massive slap in the face and one that Kris cannot let slide," the insider said, adding, "This was the Hollywood party of the year."

"Kris’s special night that was supposed to be all about her turning 70 and instead all everyone’s talking about, even a full week on, is Meghan and Harry."