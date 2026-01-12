Lady Eliza Spencer toasts her fairytale engagement in Cape Town

Lady Eliza Spencer marked her engagement to Channing Millerd with a celebration that felt every bit as cinematic as the love story behind it.

Under Cape Town skies and with the Atlantic stretching out below them, the couple hosted an intimate rooftop gathering for around 50 of their closest family members and friends.

The 33-year-old niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, chose a short white Galia Lahav dress for the occasion, its sculpted bodice and floral detailing striking a perfect balance between bridal romance and modern edge.

Writing on Instagram afterwards, Eliza described the night as one she would “treasure forever.”

Her twin sister, Lady Amelia Spencer, was equally effusive, calling the celebration “soooo special” as she posed alongside Eliza in a sleek green dress.

Eliza’s mother, former model Victoria Aitken, was pictured sharing a warm moment with her daughters Eliza and Lady Kitty Spencer, joined by Amelia and Samuel Aitken, Victoria’s son from her second marriage.

The Cape Town party followed the couple’s already well-documented engagement, which took place last summer on the Greek island of Santorini.

Channing proposed with a diamond ring in a setting filled with candles and flowers, that later she described as “an out-of-body experience.”

Friends who attended the Cape Town celebration flooded social media with tributes, including yacht stewardess Melanie Wegner, who called the day “a beautiful celebration of love.”

Among the guests was also retired rugby star Steven Kitshoff, a two-time Rugby World Cup winner with South Africa, adding a touch of sporting star power to the stylish affair.