Cynthia Erivo reacts to ‘Wicked: For Good' release

Cynthia Erivo feels ‘really proud' over ‘Wivked: For Good'

Cynthia Erivo feels “so pleased” and “really proud” following the release of Wicked: For Good.

The Tony-winning theatre and film star plays the green witch Elphaba in Jon M Chu’s two-part adaptation of the Broadway hit, which is loosely based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same name.

Wicked: For Good, released on November 21 and follows on from the first film, released in November 2024.

It sees Elphaba demonised by those in Oz and transformed into the Wicked Witch Of The West, as she is known in L Frank Baum’s novel about the fantastical world.

Speaking to ITV show Lorraine, Erivo said: “I’m so pleased that it’s out finally and people can go see it. I’m really proud of this particular part of the movie.”

“I felt like we all had to grow a lot. So I’m excited that we can share it now,” she added.

In the movie musical, Erivo stars alongside US pop star Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda, an estranged friend of Elphaba who becomes a symbol of goodness in Oz in the second film.

Erivo said: “When we realised that we actually could sing together, like our voices worked together, it really was like magic. Excuse the term, but that’s what it felt like. It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re right for each other.’”

Additionally, taking to Instagram, Erivo wrote, “I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me.”

The actress and singer continued, “I could try to give a metric to the love I have felt and experienced. I could give a number to the stories I have heard.”

“The truth is the numbers are too small and the words are not enough. So I’ll simply say this. Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold and hopefully, the things that I’ve found, might find you too. Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba. All my love, C,” Cynthia Erivo concluded.