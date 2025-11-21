 
Geo News

Brianna LaPaglia reveals she 'lost sight' of herself after her split with Zach Bryan

Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan parted ways in October 2024

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 21, 2025

Brianna LaPaglia talks about her struggles after separation from Zach Bryan
Brianna LaPaglia talks about her struggles after separation from Zach Bryan

Brianna LaPaglia has finally opened up about the effects of her breakup on her mental health.

For those unaware, LaPaglia and her ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan started dating in July 2023, but a year after their relationship, Bryan took to Instagram to announce their separation in October 2024.

The 26-year-old reality television star, podcaster, and influencer chatted with PEOPLE magazine about her experience with her former boyfriend after the completion of season 4 of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Voicing her thoughts, she said, "What it's taught me about myself is how mentally capable I am of truly anything. I don't find myself saying 'I can't' anymore, which I did a lot on the show, and I don't find myself doubting myself as much, [either] which is really cool."

LaPaglia admitted to facing many challenges, be they mental or physical and on the series, she recalled "carrying 90 pounds of chains with a 30-pound backpack up a mountain in Africa in 100-degree weather" and being "waterboarded in Morocco."

The Project Verified star stated it was a vulnerable moment but an "interrogation” in the third episode connected her with people as she “lost sight” of herself after her separation from Bryan.

"The amount of people reaching out and the messages I received after that episode and the people coming up to me in the street just talking about episode three specifically, I think it made it all worth it. And, it was very therapeutic for me in the same sense,” Brianna LaPaglia said. 

More From Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo reacts to ‘Wicked: For Good' release
Cynthia Erivo reacts to ‘Wicked: For Good' release
Ariana Grande falls sick post Singapore attack amid ‘Wicked 2' premieres
Ariana Grande falls sick post Singapore attack amid ‘Wicked 2' premieres
Katy Perry planning romantic getaway with Justin Trudeau: Source
Katy Perry planning romantic getaway with Justin Trudeau: Source
Megan Thee Stallion feels ‘defeated' amid defamation case
Megan Thee Stallion feels ‘defeated' amid defamation case
Zara Larsson sends special message to teen fan after sharing the stage video
Zara Larsson sends special message to teen fan after sharing the stage
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes call it quits again
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes call it quits again
Jelly Roll debuts shocking new look
Jelly Roll debuts shocking new look
Jennifer Love Hewitt drops rare pics to mark her 12th wedding anniversary
Jennifer Love Hewitt drops rare pics to mark her 12th wedding anniversary
Miss Jamaica sidelined from Miss Universe pageant day after on-stage accident
Miss Jamaica sidelined from Miss Universe pageant day after on-stage accident