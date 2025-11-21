 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's team called out for making her look like 'idiot'

Meghan Markle's team was criticized by an expert over a recent move

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 21, 2025

Meghan Markles teams mistake that made Duchess seem like idiot
Meghan Markle's team's mistake that made Duchess seem like 'idiot' 

Meghan Markle has been harshly criticized by a royal expert over her latest use of a title in a semi-formal setting.

Harper’s Bazaar interviewed the Duchess of Sussex for their December 2025/January 2026 art issue’s cover story.

The magazine’s Kaitlyn Greenidge wrote how she met Meghan for the interview, and revealed that Meghan’s title was announced when she came.

"We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house," she wrote.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield slammed the mom-of-two in her Youtube programme, Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, saying, "What an idiot you look like woman. This entire article, she’s kissing Meghan’s b***. But if I were in Meghan’s team, I’d hate if that was left in. I’d have asked if that could be removed. I felt they had that kind of power, but that is one of the worst representations throughout the article."

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to America. They retained their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the condition that they don’t use them for commercial purposes. 

More From Royals

Meghan Markle sends strong message to Kate Middleton after Princess plea to Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle sends strong message to Kate Middleton after Princess plea to Prince Harry
When Sarah Ferguson left Balmoral for the last time as royal after her biggest scandal
When Sarah Ferguson left Balmoral for the last time as royal after her biggest scandal
Andrew makes big sacrifice for daughters Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
Andrew makes big sacrifice for daughters Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
‘Homesick' Prince Harry desperately awaits Christmas invite from King Charles
‘Homesick' Prince Harry desperately awaits Christmas invite from King Charles
Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Meghan Markle after olive branch video
Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Meghan Markle after olive branch
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice trying not get 'dragged into palace politics' amid Andrew, Sarah crisis
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice trying not get 'dragged into palace politics' amid Andrew, Sarah crisis
Princess Diana's legacy lives on as new wax figure unveils in Paris
Princess Diana's legacy lives on as new wax figure unveils in Paris
Prince William makes another demand to King Charles on Andrew issue video
Prince William makes another demand to King Charles on Andrew issue
Andrew determined to preserve his lavish lifestyle despite public humiliation
Andrew determined to preserve his lavish lifestyle despite public humiliation