Meghan Markle's team called out for making her look like 'idiot'

Meghan Markle's team's mistake that made Duchess seem like 'idiot'

Meghan Markle has been harshly criticized by a royal expert over her latest use of a title in a semi-formal setting.

Harper’s Bazaar interviewed the Duchess of Sussex for their December 2025/January 2026 art issue’s cover story.

The magazine’s Kaitlyn Greenidge wrote how she met Meghan for the interview, and revealed that Meghan’s title was announced when she came.

"We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house," she wrote.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield slammed the mom-of-two in her Youtube programme, Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, saying, "What an idiot you look like woman. This entire article, she’s kissing Meghan’s b***. But if I were in Meghan’s team, I’d hate if that was left in. I’d have asked if that could be removed. I felt they had that kind of power, but that is one of the worst representations throughout the article."

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to America. They retained their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the condition that they don’t use them for commercial purposes.