 
Geo News

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt reveal if 'Jungle Cruise' sequel in works

Jungle Cruise' stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt have reunited for 'The Smashing Machine'

By
Maryam Nasir
|

November 21, 2025

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt discuss Jungle Cruise sequel prospects
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt discuss 'Jungle Cruise' sequel prospects 

Jungle Cruise sequel plans have derailed, per lead stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt.

During his appearance on The Awardist podcast for Dwayne’s Oscars 2026 campaign, the Smashing Machine star and his co-star Emily Blunt were asked about the sequel.

"I don't think so," replied both.

While the film made $220 million at the global box office right after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill, Disney doesn’t wan’t to make the sequel.

Dwyane Johnson as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine
Dwyane Johnson as Mark Kerr in 'The Smashing Machine'

"I think when Disney came under new leadership, they just shifted coming out of COVID," the Jumanji star explained. "COVID shifted our business in a lot of ways. I think they looked at that property and thought, we did it once, not sure if we should revisit it again. Despite whether or not our chemistry was great."

The Oppenhiemer actress added, "they did not want to set sail again, and that's fine."

Disney’s current CEO Bob Iger previously led the company from 2005 to 2020. He was replaced by Bob Chapek from 2020-2022 and then returned to the role.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt have reunited for The Smashing Machine, which is a biopic of MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Johnson plays Mark while Blunt plays his wife Dawn Staples. 

More From Entertainment

Deborra-Lee Furness steps up to 'support' Nicole Kidman amid her divorce from Keith Urban
Deborra-Lee Furness steps up to 'support' Nicole Kidman amid her divorce from Keith Urban
Adele preparing to have a baby?
Adele preparing to have a baby?
Brianna LaPaglia reveals she 'lost sight' of herself after her split with Zach Bryan
Brianna LaPaglia reveals she 'lost sight' of herself after her split with Zach Bryan
Kanye West makes shocking accusation against Kim Kardashian video
Kanye West makes shocking accusation against Kim Kardashian
'Peter Pan' stars to reunite for onscreen love story: Deets here
'Peter Pan' stars to reunite for onscreen love story: Deets here
Meghan Trainor becomes 'obsessed' with her health after gestational diabetes diagnosis
Meghan Trainor becomes 'obsessed' with her health after gestational diabetes diagnosis
Cynthia Erivo reacts to ‘Wicked: For Good' release
Cynthia Erivo reacts to ‘Wicked: For Good' release
Ariana Grande falls sick post Singapore attack amid ‘Wicked 2' premieres
Ariana Grande falls sick post Singapore attack amid ‘Wicked 2' premieres
Katy Perry planning romantic getaway with Justin Trudeau: Source
Katy Perry planning romantic getaway with Justin Trudeau: Source