Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt reveal if 'Jungle Cruise' sequel in works

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt discuss 'Jungle Cruise' sequel prospects

Jungle Cruise sequel plans have derailed, per lead stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt.

During his appearance on The Awardist podcast for Dwayne’s Oscars 2026 campaign, the Smashing Machine star and his co-star Emily Blunt were asked about the sequel.

"I don't think so," replied both.

While the film made $220 million at the global box office right after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill, Disney doesn’t wan’t to make the sequel.

Dwyane Johnson as Mark Kerr in 'The Smashing Machine'

"I think when Disney came under new leadership, they just shifted coming out of COVID," the Jumanji star explained. "COVID shifted our business in a lot of ways. I think they looked at that property and thought, we did it once, not sure if we should revisit it again. Despite whether or not our chemistry was great."

The Oppenhiemer actress added, "they did not want to set sail again, and that's fine."

Disney’s current CEO Bob Iger previously led the company from 2005 to 2020. He was replaced by Bob Chapek from 2020-2022 and then returned to the role.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt have reunited for The Smashing Machine, which is a biopic of MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Johnson plays Mark while Blunt plays his wife Dawn Staples.