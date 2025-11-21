Sir David Beckham shares excitement in new video for King's Foundation

A new video featuring Sir David Beckham was released by the King's Foundation as part of preparations for the Chelsea Flower Show 2026.

"Welcome to the next chapter of my gardening journey , I am so excited to share with you that I am going to be helping to create RHS and the King’s Foundation Curious Garden, for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026," says Beckham in the video posted on social media accounts of King's Foundation of which the former footballer is the ambassador.

The video, which also features some experts, was shared with a statement that said, "We’re excited to announce that The RHS and the King's Foundation are creating a garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (19 May – 23 May 2026) to encourage the nation to get curious about gardening, and explore the vital contribution plants make to the health of people, places and planet."

The RHS and The King’s Foundation Curious Garden will be designed by horticulturist and TV presenter Frances Tophill, her first garden at RHS Chelsea.

"To encourage millions of other new gardeners to be curious in their own gardening endeavours, King’s Foundation Ambassador Sir Davidbeckham and RHS and King’s Foundation Ambassador Alantitch Marshcbe will be joining Frances on her journey to create the garden."

"The RHS and The King’s Foundation Curious Garden will be brimming with take-home ideas for people to grow more plants and create beautiful pockets of nature - be it on a windowsill, in a container garden or in a private garden space."

"After the show, the garden will be repurposed for young adults and designed to bring nature to an urban setting to be announced in 2026. Watch this space."







