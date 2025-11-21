 
Ice Spice shares opinion on voice acting after SpongeBob film

Ice Spice plays Isis Gaston in 'The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants'

Geo News Digital Desk
November 21, 2025

Ice Spice wants to do more voice acting after her SpongeBob role.

The rapper plays Isis Gaston, an amusement park ticket taker, in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

"Hello, Kitty! If that’s ever a thing, and Betty Boop! Duh," Ice Spice said.

While the actress has acted before in Spike Lee’s Highest to Lowest, she thinks voice acting is closer to music making.

"Making music is like low-key voice acting," she said. "I feel like the two are similar."

The rapper also wrote an original song for the new film, titled, Big Guy. This marks a full circle moment for her since one of her earliest hits was Bikini Bottom, inspired by the show.

"I was in the studio with Riot and Lil Yachty, and Riot started playing this beat and it sounded so SpongeBob," she told Time Magazine. "Then we finished an entire song, went back in and chopped it up with some SpongeBob vocab."

She continued, "I would be lying to you if I said it wasn’t a little bit of a challenge, because we had to stick to the script, because it’s about a very specific character in a very specific movie and there are certain SpongeBob-related words we had to say.”

"It was a challenge, but it was a fun one," she added.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants will be released on December 19.

