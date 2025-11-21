 
RAYE reveals ONE weakness singer wants future husband to counter

RAYE also revealed other qualities she wants in her husband

November 21, 2025

RAYE wants future husband to balance THIS weakness of hers

RAYE has revealed the qualities her ideal husband would possess.

RAYE told People, "Words of affirmation is my love language. So, you need to have the qualities of a good communicator. Communication is so important to me."

"I know everyone on Love Island also always says it, but a sense of humor, you know? You've gotta be funny," she added. "Laughing is my favorite hobby. I need someone who can keep me laughing."

In her husband, the Grammy-nominated artist also wants someone who can discipline her.

"That's my weakness in life and I need someone who's gonna be like, 'Right, today we're gonna get out of bed, and we're gonna do this, and I'm like, 'Okay.'"

The singer, who sang about wanting a diamond ring in her hit Where Is My Husband!, also revealed what kind of ring she actually wants.

"I would really love like one with like a ruby, and then like diamonds around it, or like an emerald and diamonds around it," RAYE shared. 

