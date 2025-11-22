Kylie Jenner eager to reunite with Timothée Chalamet for holidays

Kylie Jenner hoping to spend Thanksgiving with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is looking forward to a holiday break with Timothée Chalamet after months of long-distance.

The actor, 29, has been based in Budapest since July. Now, a source has spilled that the couple will spend Thanksgiving week in Los Angeles with Jenner’s family before Chalamet returns to Europe to continue filming Dune: Part Three.

“Kylie’s very excited that he’s been back in L.A.,” the source told PEOPLE. “She’s happy to have some special time with him before he heads back to set.” The insider added that the two will also make time to see their respective families during the holiday week.

Despite their demanding schedules, the pair have kept their relationship steady. Jenner has been flying to Europe regularly, meeting Chalamet in Budapest and London whenever possible. “They’ve stayed close. They’ve been making it work,” the source added.

Recent speculation that the couple had split is “not true,” the insider insisted. Rumours circulated after Chalamet missed Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration on November 9, but multiple sources confirmed the two are “doing great.”

Chalamet has spoken fondly of Jenner on set, and she has visited him while filming both Marty Supreme and Dune. The pair were last seen together in New York on October 8 at a Yankees game and attended the Marty Supreme premiere two days earlier.

Despite their increased public appearances in recent months, both remain private. Chalamet recently made headlines for declining to comment on the relationship in a recent Vogue interview.