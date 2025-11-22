Carly Rae Jepsen marks milestone birthday while expecting first child

Carly Rae Jepsen embraces a 'weirder' new chapter as she turns 40

Carly Rae Jepsen is ringing in her 40th birthday by acknowledging that life is only getting stranger from here.

The singer, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Cole M.G.N., took her birthday celebration to Instagram with photos from her day.

“Forty and fabulous exclamation mark. Milestone bday,” she wrote. “If I’m doing my job right, things will just get weirder from here on out. I plan to wear all the wild outfits, keep exploring in music and art and embrace this new chapter headon (or sometimes with a fuzzy hat).”

Jepsen toasted to “more adventures, more incredible friendships, travelling with a baby, and just more love all around,” adding that she couldn’t wait for what comes next.

Her November 21 photo carousel also included snapshots of her in a fluffy white hat, a throwback shot of herself eating a caramel apple as a kid, shots of Cole, some flowers and her raspberry-topped vanilla birthday cake, and a cute video of the birthday card he left for her in their hotel room.

The Call Me Maybe star revealed her pregnancy earlier this month after marrying Cole in October. The pair first connected while making her 2023 album The Loveliest Time.