Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' friend weighs in on legal fight with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 'still going through it' amid Justin Baldoni dispute

A longtime friend of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds is shedding light on how the couple is coping with their ongoing legal battle involving Justin Baldoni.

Humphrey Ker, a British actor and executive at Wrexham AFC, who appears in the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, spoke to The Telegraph in an interview published November 13.

Ker noted that the couple has “been slightly through the wringer over the last 18 months” due to the legal controversy surrounding Lively’s It Ends With Us costar and director Baldoni.

“It waxes and wanes in the public interest,” he said, “but things still continue to rumble on in the background.”

Ker added that Lively and Reynolds appreciate their time in Wrexham because the community focuses on the football club, not their fame.

“No one there gives two s**** about the celebrity. What they care about is whether he’ll buy them a new center back. It’s an escape,” he said, adding, “I feel for them.”

Reynolds’ fellow Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney, 48, previously told Variety that he and wife Kaitlin Olson are supporting the couple while they navigate the situation. “We’re just trying to offer support in any way that doesn’t add oxygen to the fire.”

Lively sued Baldoni and others in December 2024 for sexual harassment and retaliation, allegations Baldoni has denied. His $400 million countersuit accusing Lively and Reynolds of civil extortion and defamation was later dismissed by a judge.

Both Lively and Baldoni are expected to testify when the case goes to trial in March 2026.