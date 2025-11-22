 
Miss Jamaica remains in ICU for a week after Miss Universe fall

Miss Jamaica slipped on November 19 during the Miss Universe preliminary evening gown round in Thailand

Nimah Saleem
November 22, 2025

Gabrielle Henry 'not doing as well as hoped' after Miss Universe accident

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry remains in intensive care three days after falling off the stage during the Miss Universe preliminary evening gown round in Thailand.

Henry, 28, slipped on November 19 while walking in a sequined orange gown and heels, missing a step and tumbling off the edge of the stage. 

Henry was immediately shifted to Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where doctors initially reported no life-threatening injuries. Raul Rocha, owner of Miss Universe, also visited her and said she had no broken bones and was receiving “good care.”

In a statement shared on Friday, the Miss Universe Jamaica organisation said Henry is still hospitalised, with her sister, Dr. Phylicia Henry-Samuels, and their mother at her side.

According to Dr. Henry-Samuels, “Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly.” Doctors have decided she must remain in the ICU for at least seven days for close monitoring and specialised care.

The organisation asked Jamaicans and supporters worldwide to avoid sharing speculation or negative commentary that could add stress for the family. “Our primary focus remains on Gabrielle’s recovery,” the statement read.

