Chase Stokes breaks silence on Kelsea Ballerini break up: 'I tried'

Chase Stokes left ‘heartbroken’ over Kelsea Ballerini break up

Chase Stokes feels "heartbroken" over his latest split from Kelsea Ballerini.

The 33-year-old actor and Kelsea recently separated for a second time, shortly after rekindling their romance, and it is reported that Chase is utterly upset over how things turned out.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source said: "Chase is heartbroken. It’s been nonstop ups and downs."

The celebrity duo started dating back in January 2023, before splitting for the first time earlier this year.

Recently, it was reported that they had reconciled their differences and were giving their romance a second try, before Chase hinted at a second break-up earlier this month.

Chase recently alluded to the turbulence in his love life in a series of cryptic posts on social media.

The actor - who previously dated his Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline, wrote on Instagram: "I’m blocked, I did nothing wrong. Sorry. I tried"

In a subsequent post, Chase said: "I’m sorry for those who believed in us. It is what it is. Onwards and upwards."

In September, a source claimed that Chase and Kelsea split after "arguing a lot."

The insider told Us Weekly: "It was a hard split.”

"They had been arguing a lot recently, and their communication wasn’t great in the last month. They were both travelling so much and trying to juggle everything, and the arguments piled up,” they concluded at that time.