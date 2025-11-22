 
F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Norris steals the show in sin city for F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix Pole

Geo News Digital Desk
November 22, 2025

The 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix turned out to be a dramatic and unpredictable qualifying session with McLaren’s Lando Norris defied the wet and challenging conditions to claim a major pole position.

The qualifying hour, run on a treacherously damp track, delivered a major shake-up to established order.

Norris produced a spectacular final lap of 1:47.934 to secure victory, leaving championship leader Max Verstappen to settle for second place in his Red Bull, 0.323 seconds adrift.

The 26-year-old British racing driver was quoted as saying by Motorsport Week, “It was an absolutely crazy session.”

“The car was just hooked up in these conditions. To put it on pole here in Vegas, with all these fans braving the weather, is an incredible feeling. We’ve got a great chance tomorrow,” he added.

The session demonstrated the high skill set of the racing drivers as they were challenged by slippery surfaces.

Spanish race car driver Carlos Sainz, continuing his strong form with Williams, came third, just edging out the Mercedes of George Russell.

Key takeaways from session

Here’s the highlights of the session:

The biggest winners:

  • McLaren: A perfect team result with Norris on pole and Oscar Piastri a solid fifth.
  • Racing Bulls: A phenomenal double Q3 appearance for Liam Lawson (6th) and rookie Isack Hadjar (8th), putting both cars ahead of a Ferrari and an Alpine.
  • Carlos Sainz (Williams): A stellar lap to put Williams on the second row

The biggest surprises and disappointments

  • Scuderia Ferrari: Charles Leclerc could only manage ninth, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered a shocking Q1 elimination, his Ferrari languishing in a lowly 20th and last place.
  • Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda: Also got knocked out in Q1, qualifying 19th in the sister Red Bull, a massive blow for the Japanese driver.
  • Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli: The highly touted rookie was also a surprise Q1 exit, qualifying 17th.

F1 qualifying results

F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying results are listed below with their respective team and time:

  1. Lando Norris, McLaren (1:47.934)
  2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull (+0.323)
  3. Carlos Sainz, Williams (+0.362)
  4. George Russell, Mercedes (+0.869)
  5. Oscar Pisastri, McLaren (+0.127)
  6. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls (+1.128)
  7. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin (+1.532)
  8. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls (+1.620)
  9. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari (+1.938)
  10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine (+3.606)
  11. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
  12. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
  13. Esteban Ocon, Haas
  14. Oliver Bearman, Haas
  15. Franco Colapinto, Alpine
  16. Alex Albon, Williams
  17. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
  18. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
  19. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
  20. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

